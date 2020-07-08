Cole Judge gets voter case back

07-08-2020

(MissouriNet) — Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetum is scheduled to hear a case today (Wednesday) about a lawsuit designed to let all Missouri voters cast a ballot by mail this year without a notarized signature. The NAACP and ACLU are suing the state and contend that requiring some voters to get a notary could put their health and the health of others at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak. Beetum dismissed the case in May and said the groups are trying to get widespread absentee voting for all future elections. The case was appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court and the high court sent the case back down to the lower court.