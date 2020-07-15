Governor backs armed St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protestors

07-15-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson says President Trump will “take action” in the clash between an armed St. Louis couple, protesters and St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner. Photos and videos have gone viral of Mark and Patricia McCloskey pointing guns at protesters walking through their neighborhood last month. During a Capitol press conference, Parson says the McCloskeys had every right to protect their property under Missouri’s Castle Doctrine.

(as said) “They have the ability to do that as private citizens like everyone else,” says Parson. “But what they should not go through is a prosecutor attempting to take their Constitutional rights away by filing charges against them for protecting their property.”

Parson says removing an elected official from office is very difficult and should be addressed in a future legislative session. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says Parson and Trump are going after her for doing her job and investigating a case.