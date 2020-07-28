Make plans to join KWOS for our annual Cardinals Blood Drive today!

07-28-2020

Cardinals Blood Drive | Jefferson City | July 28th

Step up to the plate, donate and you can help save a life. News Radio — KWOS, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the American Red Cross invite you to donate blood and help save lives during the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. You’re invited to donate blood on Tuesday, July 28th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Firley YMCA or Central United Church of Christ in Jefferson City. Once again, the blood drive features two convenient locations to donate lifesaving blood at in Jefferson City. All who attempt to donate will receive a limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Blood Drive Details:

WHAT: St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive

WHEN: Tuesday, July 28th from 11AM-6PM

WHERE: Firley YMCA and Central United Church of Christ in Jefferson City

DONATE: MAKE AN APPOINTMENT HERE