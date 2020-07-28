COVID-19 tallies

07-28-2020

Missouri reports more than a thousand new coronavirus cases for the sixth straight day. There were more than 11-hundred positives reported yesterday (mon). That is down from the record-setting case numbers late last week. Health director Randall Williams said his department should catch up to the data entry backlog by Friday. The state also added four more COVID-19 deaths. Cole County added two. Boone County reported 11 new cases yesterday (mon), which is below average lately. Recent hot spot Cooper County confirmed three more cases. Audrain and Moniteau counties both added five.