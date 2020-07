07-22-2020

No mask mandate in Fulton. The city council decided last (tue) night just to strongly recommend wearing masks for now to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Fulton mayor Lowe Cannell says he’s been involved with local politics for a decade, and never seen such passion both ways over an issue.

Cannell says he got hundreds of emails and phone calls about masks, with an even split on people felt about them. Several people also spoke during last night’s special meeting.