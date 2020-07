07-22-2020

Missouri goes past the thousand mark in coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since the pandemic began. Another 1,138 positives were confirmed yesterday (tue), breaking the previous record by nearly 200. Another 11 Missourians have died from COVID-19. Cole County added three cases yesterday (tue). Boone County confirmed 27 new cases yesterday (tue), which is slightly higher than the rolling five-day average.