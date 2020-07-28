Violent crime special session is underway

07-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Senate leader says there’s agreement in the Legislature on the majority of Governor Mike Parson’s special session call on violent crime. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) says eliminating the residency requirement for St. Louis Police officers is the most controversial proposal. The Sullivan Republican tells Missourinet it’s still the right thing to do:

St. Louis has had at least 143 homicides in 2020. KMOV-TV reports that compares to about 110 at this time last year. House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is calling for legislation to utilize unused funds from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) to support programs for gun violence survivors.

