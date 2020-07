07-28-2020

You’ll probably see Mike Parson and Nicole Galloway as the two big candidates for Missouri Governor on your November ballot. But don’t count Libertarian candidate Rik Combs out just yet. The retired Air Force officer thinks the timing of this week’s special session called by Governor Parson is all politics …

Combs feels the special session on violent crime one week ahead of Missouri’s primary election is a waste of taxpayer dollars.