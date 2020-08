08-10-2020

A 15 – year old is dead after a UTV crash in Osage County. Troopers say the victim was a passenger in the all terrain vehicle Saturday on a county road near Highway – A. Another 15 year old who was driving the UTV crossed the road and hit a pick up head on. He was flown from the scene with serious injuries.

A Gravois Mills man is dead in a one car crash on Highway – 5 Saturday nite. 23 – year old Dillon Sola ran off the highway and was thrown out of his car.