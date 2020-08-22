Listen to KWOS Live
Back to class Monday

08-22-2020


It’s a back to school Monday all across Mid-Missouri. Jefferson City’s public schools, Blair Oaks, Lincoln and Mizzou are returning to in – class learning Monday .. as well as many other area schools. Most, if not all of them, are requiring masks for all students and staff. Jefferson City schools require masks for kindergarteners thru 12 – grade when social distancing can’t be guaranteed. Masks are also required in common areas and on school buses.

Many districts have also prepared an in – class / online model in the event new cases of the virus pop up in the schools.

