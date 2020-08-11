Back to school?

08-11-2020

Jefferson City School Board members talk about how things will look when classes start August 24th. As it now stands, JCPS plans in – school learning.An online plan is also offered. The Columbia Public Schools board votes to delay the start of the year two weeks, until September 8th. The district plans to decide later this month whether to go to a hybrid model of learning. Most students would have two days of in-person classes, with the rest of the week online. Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said yesterday (mon) CPS will look during the year at new coronavirus cases in the district over the previous two weeks when deciding whether to learn fully in-person, to go hybrid, or to teach online only.