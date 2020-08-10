COVID numbers

08-10-2020

Cole County has 101 active cases of coronavirus, but 282 people have recovered. Boone County’s new health order starts today (mon). The biggest changes come at bars and restaurants. You’ll have to stay seated unless you’re entering, leaving, or going to the bathroom. You also won’t be able to have more than ten people in your group. After a big jump in active coronavirus cases Saturday, Boone County saw a much lower number yesterday (sun). Dozens were released from isolation over the weekend, but the number of active cases went up. Boone County COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped a little, and are well below capacity.