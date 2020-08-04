Cards sidelined by virus

08-04-2020

(MissouriNet Sports) — The four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park from Tuesday, August 4th through Thursday, August 6th has been postponed.

The Cardinals have had 13 members of the organization test positive for COVID-19, including seven players and six staff members. The team will stay in Milwaukee and their personnel will continue to be tested daily. The tentative plan is for the team to resume its regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis.