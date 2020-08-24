Gun toting lawyers speak tonight at GOP convention

08-24-2020

The Saint Louis couple that got national attention after pointing guns from their home at protesters will speak during the Republican National Convention tonight (mon). Mark and Patricia McCloskey are facing felony charges. Democratic prosecutor Kim Gardner alleges they waved their guns in a threatening manner in June at the people protesting racial injustice. But the White House and many Republicans say the McCloskeys were just defending their home. Governor Parson has already said he’d pardon the couple if they’re convicted.