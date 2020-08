08-06-2020

Barring any unseen jump in coronavirus cases, you’ll see Helias students back in the classroom in a couple weeks. Helias Catholic Principal Kenya Fuemmeler says it’s important they get students back on a regular schedule …

As it now stands, the first day of class at Helias will be Wednesday August 19th. Fuemmeler adds they have the option of going to an ‘every other day’ in – person class schedule if needed.