Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

‘Juvenile as adults’ bill dies in special session

08-26-2020


(MissouriNet) — A top priority for Missouri’s GOP governor for the special session on violent crime will NOT be moving forward in the Legislature. House Speaker Elijah Haahr says the juvenile certification bill is dead, because there is no consensus about moving it forward:

[mo6haahr86] :9 “… Senate Bill one came over and there was some concerns about a variety of parts. We thought it was better for the House to break them down and analyze them separately”

The Missouri Senate approved legislation that would allow Missouri courts to certify juveniles 14-18 as adults for violent weapons offenses. The House did vote today (Tuesday) to give final approval to five other crime bills, including witness protection legislation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer