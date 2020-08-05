Medicaid expansion passes in Missouri

08-05-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri is the 38th state to approve Medicaid expansion. Amendment 2 passed by just over 51-person of the vote. Supporters of the measure say over 200-thousand Missourians will now qualify for Medicaid. Jen Bersdale, the Executive Director for Missouri Health Care for All, says this measure will also benefit Missouri economically. (AUDIO CUT) Opponents claim otherwise, stating that it will cut funding for education and roads and bridges.