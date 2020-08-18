Pilot okay after a crash landing at the Lake of the Ozarks

KMIZ — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pilot crashed an ultralight aircraft into the Lake of the Ozarks on Monday.

Sgt. Scott White said the pilot was flying near the 3.5 mile marker of Little Niangua Arm when the engine died.

The aircraft landed in the lake and sank. Authorities said the pilot swam to shore before he was picked up by a passing boat and taken to his dock.

According to the patrol, the only injuries the man had were to his face from his sunglasses when he landed.

Troopers made contact with the pilot and found the aircraft through sonar. It is expected to be removed from the lake later this week.

White said that ultralights do not fall under the Federal Aviation Administration’s jurisdiction, so the agency will not be investigating.