08-18-2020

KMIZ — A bridge collapsed into the Maries River as a semi-tractor trailer tried to cross Monday afternoon.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol both responded to the County 611 bridge near Westphalia around 1 p.m.

Crews said no people were hurt in the incident and that an investigation is underway.

Officers say the truck’s load of feed may have been way over the 5 – ton weight limit for the bridge.