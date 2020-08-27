Saliva test for COVID developed at Wash – U

08-27-2020

(MissouriNet) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has signed off on a saliva-based COVID-19 test made by Washington University in St. Louis. During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson calls the development a game changer.

(as said) “We have been engaged in conversations with Wash U for several weeks and we expect to have further updates in the coming days on how this technology can and will be used to increase COVID testing in Missouri,” says Parson.

The testing allows people to collect their own saliva samples, unlike nasal and throat swab tests that require the work of healthcare employees. It also frees up a shortage of certain lab supplies required to process samples – ultimately saving some money.