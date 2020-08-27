Lots more virus cases in Boone County / Columbia

08-27-2020

Cole and Callaway counties both reported several new virus positives yesterday (wed), more than those released from isolation.

Boone County set another coronavirus case record yesterday (wed), with 87 new positives. Most of those are college-aged. Dozens were released from isolation, but active cases still spiked. A seventh COVID-19 patient died in Boone County. The patient was between 60 and 64 years old. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county went up a few more, to record levels, but are still well below capacity. Mizzou added dozens of new student cases in the past week, and has 228 active.