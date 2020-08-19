Virus numbers

08-19-2020

(Local) COVID-19 update… Cole County added 14 new cases yesterday (tue), but more than that recovered. Callaway County had one of its biggest days, with 24 positives added, and only a few recoveries. Boone County new coronavirus cases yesterday (mon) were double what we saw Monday, but still below the five-day average. 14 were released from isolation, but active cases went up. Virus testing in Boone County has been higher since the weekend. Hospitalizations are down a little, and well below capacity.