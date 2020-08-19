The Governor sounds ready for back to school

08-19-2020

(MissouriNet) — The governor says many Missouri school districts have had successful in-person summer schools. Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters that school will be starting for many students in a few weeks, and says a lot of work has gone into preparation:

Jefferson City’s school superintendent, Lincoln University’s president and representatives from the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA) participated in a roundtable discussion with the governor and White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Birx on Tuesday.