We’re just about ready for the KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Diamond Pet Food

Say thank you to local area veterans by sending them on a life-changing trip to see their memorials in Washington D.C. News Radio KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Diamond Pet Foods is happening Friday, August 28th from 6a-6p.The Central Missouri Honor Flight takes veterans on a non- stop day trip to Washington D.C. where they’ll tour their war memorials at no cost to them!

These trips can be trans-formative for veterans who have been struggling with their experiences during war. Many have been able to find closure and finally put to rest many of the burdens they’ve carried with them for decades. It’s also an opportunity to give many of these veterans the ‘welcome home’ they should have gotten but didn’t receive.

The COVID-19 pandemic has grounded all Honor Flights for this year. Unfortunately, it has also canceled many of the other fundraising events that the Honor Flight depends on. The waiting list of veterans has continued to grow during this time and with your help, we can help fund flights to serve our veterans as soon as these trips can resume.

You can make your donation now online thanks to Steve’s Pest Control below: