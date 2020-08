08-27-2020

A Fulton woman could spend 17 years in federal prison for her role in covering up the death of a disabled man. Sherry Paulo is accused of directing family members to hide the fact that Carl DeBrodie died in the Second Chance group where she and family members worked. DeBrodie’s body was found encased in concrete in a Fulton storage unit in 2017. Several others face charges in the case.