You’ll start seeing bikers without helmets in Missouri

08-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — Some Missourians will be able to ride their motorcycles without a helmet, starting this (Friday) morning.

Governor Mike Parson signed legislation into law in July, which gives Missouri motorcyclists the option of riding without a helmet. Under the old law, every person operating or riding on a motorcycle had to wear protective headgear. But starting today, Missouri motorcyclists ages 26 and older can ride without a helmet, if they have both medical insurance and proof of financial responsibility.