UPDATE *** 4 injured in JCMO shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Our news partner, ABC-17, says the Jefferson City Police Department says two people were shot and two others were found injured after a shooting at Ellis-Porter Park early Sunday morning.

Reports say Jefferson City Communications received multiple 911 calls reporting a weapons offense near the park.

Upon arrival, JCPD officers found two people shot and two others suffering from broken limbs.

Officers also found multiple shell casings consistent with multiple guns being fired.

All four victims were transported to hospitals.

** According to Jefferson City Parks officials, early reports that the park pavilion had been rented out to the individuals possibly involved were incorrrect.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573)634-6400), Crimestoppers 659-TIPS (659-8477) or at jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.