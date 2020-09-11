Chiefs roll on!

09-11-2020

(MissouriNet Sports) — The defending Super Bowl champs are off to a good start in 2020. Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes to three different receivers as the Chiefs opened the season with a 34-20 win over the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Clyde Edwards-Helaire added 138 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Kansas City. David Johnson’s 19-yard TD run in the first quarter put Houston ahead 7-0 before the Chiefs reeled off the game’s next 31 points. Deshaun Watson threw for 253 yards, a touchdown, an interception and was sacked four times in defeat.