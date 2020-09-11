Senator Blunt pursues weather relief $ for health care

09-11-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s senior senator says 13 health centers across the state impacted and damaged by severe weather in 2019 will be receiving six million dollars in grant funding.

Senator Roy Blunt says some of the community-based health centers were impacted by tornadoes, while others were flooded in 2019. The facilities receiving the funding include Compass Health in western Missouri’s Clinton, Richland Medical Center in southern Missouri’s Richland and the clinic in northwest Missouri’s Waverly.