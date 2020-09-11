Should teachers be considered ‘essential’ staff?

09-11-2020

KMIZ–Cole County schools will have to decide if educators are considered essential staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the provision, teachers and staff who are considered essential workers are allowed to return to work if they have been exposed to COVID-19, so long as they do not show coronavirus symptoms.

some are concerned that they’ll have to use their sick days to quarantine when they aren’t actually sick, leaving them with none if they were to contract the virus

Chezney Schulte with the Cole County Health Department said this will ensure that districts still take precautions and avoid any outbreaks from teachers who may be asymptomatic.

Four staff members in the Jefferson City School District had active coronavirus infections Thursday. Another Cole County district, Blair Oaks, has reported multiple cases in students and staff.