Cole Commissioner ‘to be’ watches CARES Act bucks

09-11-2020

If you own a small local business that fell on hard times because of the pandemic you might have a shot at some of the CARES Act money that made it to Cole County. Western District Commissioner – Elect Harry Otto says he understands that those businesses can apply for assistance through the end of the month …

About $2-million of the funds have been earmarked for public and private schools in the county. Not – for – profits stand to get about $300,000 while affected business could share in around $200,000.

Otto defeated incumbent Commissioner Kris Scheperle in the Western District primary. He faces no opposition in November.