JCMO man faces child abuse charges

KMIZ– Prosecutors charged a man with child abuse in Cole County on Sunday.
According to a probable cause statement, three children knocked on neighbors’ doors for help Saturday afternoon.
Investigators said they responded to the apartment complex in Jefferson City after getting a call about the alleged abuse.
Investigators said they were told that Sulaimaan Habeel hit the children with a leather belt more than ten times and reportedly threw one of them across a room.
According to online court records, Habeel is charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Court records show Habeel is being held in the Cole County Jail without bond.