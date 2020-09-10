JCMO man faces child abuse charges

09-10-2020

KMIZ– Prosecutors charged a man with child abuse in Cole County on Sunday.

According to a probable cause statement, three children knocked on neighbors’ doors for help Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said they responded to the apartment complex in Jefferson City after getting a call about the alleged abuse.

Investigators said they were told that Sulaimaan Habeel hit the children with a leather belt more than ten times and reportedly threw one of them across a room.

According to online court records, Habeel is charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Court records show Habeel is being held in the Cole County Jail without bond.