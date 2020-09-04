MU says athletes behind march met with university on gathering protocol

09-04-2020

Mizzou has already seen nearly 700 student coronavirus cases as of Friday morning. There were 516 active cases, and 246 recovered. The school has not reported any that need hospitalization.

Spokesman says MU is investigating more than 300 possible COVID-19 violations for things like not social distancing or wearing masks.

“For the most part on this campus we’re seeing really good compliance,” Basi said on The Mike Ferguson Show. “We do have outliers. We are dealing with those. But we do have really good compliance. People want to be here.”

Basi says the athletes who organized the march against injustice this week worked with the university to demonstrate as safely as possible. Gatherings of more than 20 people are only allowed on campus if you get an exception.

Basi says the demonstration was just one example of the university trying to still respect speech and First Amendment rights during a pandemic.

“We want to make sure they’re continuing to abide by guidelines. So if they can’t social distance, put on a mask. You can still talk. You can absolutely provide your opinion and your perspective. But please do so in a way that is safe for everyone around you so they can hear your message.”