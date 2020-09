09-04-2020

Three juveniles and an 18-year-old with a warrant are arrested after a chase in Jefferson City.

Police say the suspects’ car sped away from a traffic stop on Eastland Drive late Wednesday. The chase covered several city streets before ending with a crash at Dunklin and Adams streets.

All four people in the car, including three juveniles, tried to run but were caught. Zacchaeus Sanders, 18, had active warrants in Florida.

Police say the car may have been stolen.