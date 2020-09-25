Governor puts Missouri National Guard on alert

09-25-2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard as a precaution against civil unrest across the country.

Parson said the order will allow the Guard, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, to assist local law enforcement if needed.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the declaration because there have been no violent demonstrations in Missouri recently.

Parson said his administration supports people’s right to protest peacefully but he was taking the step as a “proactive” approach in case local law enforcement needs assistance.