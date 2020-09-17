Missouri Guardsmen will be on COVID duty a little while longer

09-17-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson has signed an executive order to let the Missouri National Guard continue helping the state with COVID-19 response efforts.

A press release from the Governor’s Office says the order will allow soldiers to continue supporting the state in this role through December 30. Parson says the National Guard has played a major role in helping with state and community response efforts, including COVID-19 testing support, supply and equipment transportation, and meal distribution, just to name a few. The press release says mobilizing the National Guard through December 30 is consistent with the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration and will allow continued flexibility in deploying resources around the state.