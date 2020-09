09-18-2020

Cole County reported two more COVID-19 deaths yesterday (thur). That makes 14 total deaths in the county. Cole County active coronavirus cases are at 130 with 21 recoveries. Cases did drop in Callaway and Boone counties yesterday (thur). Boone has seen a steady drop since last week. The county added 44 cases yesterday (thur). Mizzou’s active student cases are also falling. Hospitalizations dropped a little in Boone County, and stay well below capacity.