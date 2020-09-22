Two teens charged with killing a 15 – year old

09-22-2020

(AP) — Two people who escaped from a central Missouri behavioral health facility are charged with killing a teenager who escaped with them.

Phelps County authorities say 18-year-old Enoch Phillips and 17-year-old Cody Armistead were charged Monday with first-degree murder.

The two are accused of strangling a 15-year-old who ran away with them from a Great Circle facility in St. James.

Court documents say the three ran away from the center Wednesday but only Phillips and Armistead returned on Thursday.

Armistead reportedly took officials to a field in St. James where the victim’s body was found.