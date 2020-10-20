JCMO Confederate marker is ‘history’

10-20-2020

Jefferson City’s Council votes on the fate of the Confederate marker on Moreau Drive … and says ‘bring it down’. Crews were on the scene before the sun came up to begin the demolition process. Groups including the city’s Human Rights Commission called for the removal of the memorial that marks where Confederate General Sterling Price’s troops turned away from attacking Jefferson City in 1864 during the Civil War. Opponents call the marker racist.

Two councilmen, Ron Fitzwater and Mark Schreiber, voted against the plan. It passed 8 – 2.