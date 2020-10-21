New numbers for Mid-Mo virus

10-21-2020

Several counties in mid-Missouri report another death from COVID-19. Cole County reported its 16th death yesterday (tue), and Callaway County reported its eighth. Callaway has now reported three deaths from the illness in five days. Moniteau County reported its ninth death and Saline County reported its 14th. Active coronavirus cases are up in Cole but down in Callaway yesterday (tue). Boone County had 44 new positives, and active cases fell. Hospitalizations dropped from their record high levels, and are still below capacity.