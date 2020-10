Lawmakers may be back in JCMO sooner than later

Missouri Chamber of Commerce officials asked legislators early on in the pandemic to put protections in place for businesses that end up facing COVID – related lawsuits …

Cole County Representative Rudy Veit is an attorney. He agrees that those protections should be written into law. The Missouri Chamber has been concerned about companies getting sued by people who claim they contracted the virus while at the business.