Columbia decides not to lift business restrictions

10-02-2020

Columbia and Boone County health officials plan to extend their current health order until the 20th. The order forces bars and restaurants to close at 10:30 p.m. Local health director Stephanie Browning says continuing the restrictions will help Boone County keep the daily coronavirus case count low. The Columbia City Council will probably ratify the extended health order during Monday night’s meeting.

Cole County reported a slight increase in active virus cases, while Callaway saw a big drop yesterday (thur). Another small decrease in active coronavirus cases in Boone County. Officials reported 38 new positives yesterday (thur). Hospitalizations rose again to a record-high, but stay below capacity. Active cases went down a little on the Mizzou campus.