Man charged in ax attack

10-01-2020

KMIZ– California Police arrested and charged Troy O’Banion after he allegedly assaulted a man with an ax.

According to court documents, O’Banion ex-wife called police after O’Banion hit her friend with an ax in the leg.

Our news partner, ABC-17, reports O’Banion then left the scene and came back to threaten them about making a statement to police according to court records.

O’Banion is charged with assault, armed criminal action and tampering with a wintess according to court documents.

O’Banion faces harsher penalities because of previous felony convictions. For assault, O’Banion faces imprisonment of at least 10 years and up to 30 years. For armed criminal action, he faces a punishment of up to three years. For tampering with a witness, O’Banion faces imprisonment of at least three years and up to 10 years. He could be fined up to $10,000.