Missouri Tigers beat the Bayou Bengals

10-12-2020

(AP) — Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri’s maligned defense stopped No. 17 LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute, allowing the Tigers to escape with a 45-41 comeback victory on Saturday in a shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta.

Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie had touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou (1-2), which gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win in thrilling fashion at Faurot Field.

The defending national champions, who were 0 for 10 on third down, fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.