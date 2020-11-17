Columbia lawmaker bows out right after being reelected

11-17-2020

A local Democrat is pointing to term limits as a big reason he’s leaving his post in the Missouri House. Kip Kendrick announced today (mon) he’s stepping down as state rep, to serve as chief of staff for state Senator-elect Greg Razer. Kendrick says the eight-year limit in a state legislative seat is not long enough. Kendrick says he can influence public policy for longer in his future job, since Razer will have his job at least four more years. A special election will probably be called early next year to fill Kendrick’s seat. He just won re-election thirteen days ago.