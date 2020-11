11-04-2020

(MissouriNet) — About 52% of Missouri voters have said thanks, but no thanks to restricting the Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor and Attorney General to two terms.

Amendment 3 has prevailed in Missouri with about 51% of Missouri voters favoring the measure to overturn a redistricting plan they endorsed in 2018.

Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia narrowly came out with the victory by taking home 52% of the votes against Democrat Judy Baker.