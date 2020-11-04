Good night for GOP Missouri Congressmen

11-04-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri voters have re-elected seven incumbents to Congress, and they also made history with an election in the St. Louis area.

Cori Bush was elected Tuesday to Congress, representing St. Louis City and County. She will be the first African-American female to represent Missouri in Congress. Missouri voters Tuesday re-elected Kansas City Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver. They also re-elected Republicans Ann Wagner of Ballwin, St. Elizabeth’s Blaine Luetkemeyer, Harrisonville’s Vicky Hartzler, Salem’s Jason Smith, Billy Long of Springfield, and Sam Graves of Tarkio, who’s the new dean of the delegation.