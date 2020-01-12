Accused car thief caught

12-01-2020

A Fulton man who allegedly drove away from the cops in a stolen car last week has been caught. Police arrested Turner Murrell early yesterday (mon) at the Amerihost Inn and Suites off Highway 54. Investigators say Murrell stole a car from the Fastlane gas station near that hotel last Monday. When they tried to pull him over the next morning, he allegedly sped off. They say Murrell ditched the car and escaped in rural Callaway County. He’s now looking at several charges. He’s already on probation for burglary.