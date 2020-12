12-01-2020

Missourians in the state run veterans homes continue to die from coronavirus. As of mid – November nearly 100 veterans died from the virus in the state’s seven homes. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is the veteran’s ombudsman. He knows the homes have had a hard time keeping the patients safe …

Kehoe adds an outside firm was brought in to do a review of the deaths in the veterans homes. Kehoe says that investigation turned up no smoking gun’.

Kehoe was on the KWOS Saturday Morning Show.