12-17-2020

When will you see them get underway on the project to redevelop the old MSP Prison site in Jefferson City? Mayor Carrie Tergin says they may get some extra funding for the work …

The developer, the Chesterfield Group, has proposed a hotel and conference center for the city – owned 30 – some acres. Tergin adds the developer has also reached out to other firms that may want to build businesses or housing at the old prison.